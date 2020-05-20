AAP Finance

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs

By AAP Newswire

A Rolls Royce aircraft engine. - AAP

1 of 1

Britain's Rolls-Royce will cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolls-Royce, one Britain's best known industrial names, supplies engines for large aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350.

It is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly, meaning its earnings will be hit by the collapse in air travel which is expected to last for years.

"This is about adjusting our capacity to meet future demand," Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East told BBC Radio on Wednesday.

Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues, which were around 15 billion pounds ($A28 billion) in 2019, and the company said that the job cuts would mostly be in its civil aerospace unit.

The job losses, equivalent to shedding 17 per cent of its workforce, would help it to make annual cost savings of 1.3 billion pounds, and it would also be looking to reduce expenditure elsewhere on plant, property and capital costs.

Rolls-Royce's headquarters are in Derby, England, and about two-thirds of its civil aerospace jobs are based in the United Kingdom, East said, adding that was "probably a good first proxy" of where the jobs were likely to be lost.

Consultations with unions would now get underway, the company said in its statement, with job losses also expected at its central support functions. Rolls-Royce's defence unit would not need to reduce headcount, it added.

About 700 million pounds of the 1.3 billion cost savings would come from the headcount reduction, Rolls said, adding that the cash restructuring costs from cutting the jobs would be about 800 million pounds.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Seymour races preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney’s Punt with a preview of today’s races at Seymour. We have gone back to our roots (maiden races at country level) and we can’t wait to get stuck into what should be a great day at the Goulburn Valley-based...

Aydin Payne
Sport

WorkSafe Club Safety Fund opens up for country football clubs

Whether you are playing or cheering from the side of the ground, everybody deserves to feel safe at football matches. And although there may not be a chance for that to happen at the moment, AFL Victoria and WorkSafe Victoria have announced the Club...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Stanhope greyhound trainer gets shot at Sandown Cup

Stanhope’s Adele Powell has greyhound racing coursing in her veins. And she says her late father, George, “has a lot to answer for” — albeit tongue-in-cheek. “In the late 1960s, Dad bought a couple of puppies while I...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Chanel says it will raise prices of goods

Chanel has confirmed it is increasing prices on handbags and small leather goods after online speculation led shoppers to line up outside South Korean stores.

AAP Newswire
Finance

4 Virgin Australia bidders shortlisted

BGH Capital, Bain Capital, Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners are the leading candidates to acquire Virgin Australia.

AAP Newswire
Finance

1.3 million Australians access early super

Unemployed young people appear to be wiping out their super funds to survive the coronavirus crisis after being given special access to their retirement money.

AAP Newswire