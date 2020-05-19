AAP Finance

James Hardie FY profit up 6%

By AAP Newswire

Building products manufacturer James Hardie has posted a 6.0 per cent increase in full-year profit to $US241.5 million ($A370.9 million).

The group's net operating profit for the year to March 31 rose 17 per cent to $US352.8 million - in the middle of its profit guidance range.

Net sales for the year were up 4.0 per cent to $US2.61 billion.

The company had already announced this month it would suspend dividend payments to manage market market volatility as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

