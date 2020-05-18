1.3 million Australians access early super

5370537724001

More than 1.34 million people have applied to withdraw a total of $10 billion in superannuation funds under an early access scheme put in place for those who lost their job during the coronavirus crisis.

The scheme allows unemployed and underemployed Australian and New Zealand citizens and permanent residents to withdraw up to $10,000 of their super until June 30, and another $10,000 between July 1 and September 24.