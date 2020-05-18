AAP Finance

Slight lift in people with job: ABS survey

The number of Australians with a job has steadily increased over the four weeks to early May, a survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has found.

The proportion of people reporting they had a job had increased to 64.2 per cent, up 0.8 percentage points over the month from the lowest point in the first week of April, figures from the Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey show.

The proportion of people indicating they had worked paid hours also increased by 3.2 percentage points to 59 per cent.

While not significant, the figures may indicate some improvement in labour market conditions, which have suffered from the impact of the COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Data released last week showed Australia's economy lost a record 594,300 jobs during April following coronavirus-related social distancing measures imposed in late-March, which led to widespread business closures.

Nearly half of all Australians who were working said they were working from home, the latest survey of 1022 households has found.

