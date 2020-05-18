Village Roadshow set to be taken private

AAP Finance
Village Roadshow set to be taken privateBy AAP Newswire
Village Roadshow has entered into takeover talks with BGH Capital to acquire the cinema and theme park owner for between $429.4 million and $468.5 million.
The Melbourne-based private equity firm would pay at least $2.20 a share and up to $2.40 a share if Village Roadshow's Gold Coast theme parks and cinemas have reopened by the time shareholders meet to approve the transaction.
That is a premium of between 25 per cent to 36 per cent from Village Roadshow's closing price on Friday.