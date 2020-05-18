AAP Finance

Village Roadshow set to be taken private

By AAP Newswire

Movie World - AAP

1 of 1

Village Roadshow has entered into takeover talks with BGH Capital to acquire the cinema and theme park owner for between $429.4 million and $468.5 million.

The Melbourne-based private equity firm would pay at least $2.20 a share and up to $2.40 a share if Village Roadshow's Gold Coast theme parks and cinemas have reopened by the time shareholders meet to approve the transaction.

That is a premium of between 25 per cent to 36 per cent from Village Roadshow's closing price on Friday.

