Cyberattack on BlueScope hits OZ business

By AAP Newswire

Steel manufacturer BlueScope has been hit by a cyberattack that has affected some of its operations, including Australia.

BlueScope said the attack was detected at one of its US businesses and spread to parts of its global operations.

In Australia, manufacturing and sales operations have been impacted, BlueScope said on Friday.

"We are taking this event extremely seriously," Chief Financial Officer Tania Archibald said.

Its staff are working to restore the companies systems.

Some processes have been paused while others, including steel despatches, continue with the help of some manual processes and workarounds.

BlueScope's North Star, Asian and New Zealand operations were largely unaffected by the attack

