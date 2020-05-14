AAP Finance

Unemployment rate jumped to 6.2% in April

By AAP Newswire

Australia's unemployment rate jumped to a seasonally-adjusted 6.2 per cent in April, with 594,300 jobs lost during the month.

There was a decrease of 220,500 in people with full-time work and 373.800 people in part-time employment, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The sharp fall reflects the full monthly impact of strict social distancing measures imposed in late March which led to business closures.

The economy had recorded an unemployment rate of 5.2 per cent in March.

Most economists had expected the unemployment rate to jump to 8.2 per cent with around 575,000 jobs lost in the month.

