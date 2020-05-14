AAP Finance

Graincorp swings to bumper HY profit

By AAP Newswire

A GrainCorp silo in Garah. - AAP

1 of 1

GrainCorp has swung to a half-year profit of $388 million following the sale of its Australian Bulk Liquid Terminals business and demerger of United Malt.

The bulk grains handler had reported a $59 million half-year loss a year earlier amid severe drought and trade disruptions.

The company announced on Thursday revenue from continuing operations for the six months to March 31 rose slightly $1.96 billion, from $1.89 billion a year earlier.

Investors cheered the news, with shares in the company jumping 25 cents, or nearly 8.0 per cent in early trade to $3.54 each.

Managing Director & CEO, Robert Spurway, said GrainCorp was well placed after the demerger of United Malt, with an improved result from continuing operations and strong balance sheet with zero core debt.

"Each of our business segments was up substantially on the prior corresponding period, reflecting GrainCorp's new operating model and the steps we have taken to manage crop variability and maximise our assets,"Managing Director Robert Spurway said.

"Market conditions have improved considerably, with widespread rainfall across much of eastern Australia providing optimism for a much larger crop later this year."

The company intends to target maintaining minimal core debt and said it expects full-year capital expenditure to be $35 million to $45 million.

GrainCorp is planning for higher grain exports in the second half of 2020 and lower grain trans-shipments to eastern coast ports as domestic demand is likely to taper.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Showbiz Etheridge Latest

The 21-year-old son of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has died following a battle with drug addiction.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Jethro Tull frontman has lung disease

Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson has revealed he has an incurable lung disease.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Crowe to star as mobster in thriller

Russell Crowe is set to star in Paramount’s thriller American Son, playing a ruthless mobster.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Cynata gets approval for Covid-19 trial

Melbourne biotech company Cynata has received permission to see if its stem cell drug candidate helps seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Rex in trading halt amid talk of expansion

Airline Regional Express is in a trading halt even as one of its executives said it is planning flights between capital cities.

AAP Newswire
Finance

China demand drives record trade surplus

Australia’s trade surplus in March hit a record $10.6 billion, with exports jumping as China reopened after restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire