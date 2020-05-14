NBN activations, revenue up in Q3

AAP Finance

NBN Co says it has connected 670,000 premises in the March quarter, with 11.2 million homes and businesses connected to the broadband network by March 31.

The wholesale provider has reported a 38 per cent rise in revenue for the nine months to March 31.

Giving its third quarter results, NBN Co said revenue for the nine months was $2.8 billion - a substantial jump on the previous corresponding period.

Demand for NBN services from home-based workers helped.

Many workers were asked to work from home from March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, boosting demand for high speed internet.

Customers at 445,000 properties activated NBN services during the third quarter.

This helped NBN Co notch 7 million activations - a milestone reached two months earlier than planned.

NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue said there was no doubt COVID-19 had accelerated demand for data.

Business revenue increased to $496 million in the nine months to March 31, up from $341 million in the same period last year.

The average revenue from a residential user edged up to $45 per month, up from $44 last year.

Most customers - 68 per cent - are on plans of 50 Mbps and above.

Mr Rue said nearly $1 billion in revenue was collected in the third quarter.

He expects NBN Co to easily achieve its full year revenue target of $3.7 billion by June 30.

The government-owned business recently raised $6.1 billion from the private debt market.

