CBA takes $1.5b charge, sells CFS stake

By AAP Newswire

Commonwealth Bank signage is seen in Adelaide. - AAP

Commonwealth Bank says it will sell a 55 per cent stake in its Colonial First State wealth management unit and also announced an additional provision of $1.5 billion for the potential longer term impacts of COVID-19.

CBA will sell the CFS stake to global investment firm KKR for $1.7 billion, with the sale price representing a multiple of 15.5 times CFS's net profit.

"The transaction is consistent with CBA's strategy to focus on its core banking businesses and to create a simpler and better bank, while allowing CFS to become a more focused standalone business," it said in a statement.

Australia's largest bank also said it would take a $1.5 billion charge in recognition of the potential future impacts of COVID19 on the economy, taking total provisions to $6.4 billion.

So far, it said it has provided support of over $9 billion for around 100,000 businesses, made repayment deferrals on approximately 240,000 loans, reduced interest rates for borrowers, increased interest rates for depositors and waived fees and charges.

The bank reported unaudited cash profit and net profit for its third quarter were both $1.3 billion, while operating income was flat.

It said operating expenses were up five per cent during the March quarter due to additional customer remediation provisions of $135 million.

