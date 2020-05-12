AAP Finance

Rex in trading halt amid talk of expansion

By AAP Newswire

Shares in airline Regional Express (Rex) have been placed in trading halt ahead of an announcement about recent media reports.

Rex deputy chairman John Sharp on Tuesday told ABC radio the airline was planning a domestic service similar to one that Virgin Australia had operated.

Regional Express currently flies from regional cities to capital ones, but Mr Sharp said management aimed to fly between capitals too.

Earlier, the Australian Financial Review reported the airline could invest $200 million to launch capital city services.

Rex shares closed at 90 cents on Monday ahead of the trading halt.

