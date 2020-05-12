AAP Finance

Premier sales hit, reopening stores

By AAP Newswire

Just Jeans in Chapel Street in Melbourne. - AAP



Premier Investments says it will reopen all its remaining Australian stores from May 15 and its New Zealand stores from May 14.

The owner of the Smiggle, Just Jeans and Peter Alexander brands had temporarily shut its stores in Australia since March 26 after the federal and state governments introduced strict social distancing measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Premier had already reopened most of its stores in Queensland and the Northern Territory on May 7 following the easing of restrictions there.

Premier said its total sales were down 74 per cent for the six weeks to May 6 as a result of the closures but online sales had doubled for the period.

