Aussies save $12.7m a day in commute costs

By AAP Newswire

Australians working from home during the coronavirus pandemic are saving a combined $12.7 million a day on average by avoiding commuting, a survey has found.

A survey of 1,010 respondents by consumer research website Finder found 37 per cent of Australians, or more than 4.8 million people, are working from home due to COVID-19.

This is saving a commuter about $100 a month in travel costs, Finder says, based on data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and NSW public transport.

Train commuters are saving $4.90 a day on average, or $108.18 a month.

Bus commuters are saving $4.10 a day, or $91.04 a month, Finder says, while those of us who drive have $1.80 a day more, or $38.64 a month extra.

Ferry commuters are being spared $7 a day on average, or $153.99 a month, while those who usually use the tram save $3.40 a day, or $75.07 a month.

Before social distancing restrictions being introduced in late March, the total cost of travel to and from work cost Australians a combined $34.4 million a day.

Finder insights manager Graham Cooke said people could improve their travel savings by putting the money in a high-interest savings account or adding to home loan repayments.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday outlined a staged easing of restrictions and set an aspirational July target for the return of most employees to their workplaces.

Major employers say their staff will return progressively.

Mr Cooke says commuting may still see a decline.

"Thousands of companies are now functioning online and the majority of workers have proven they can work efficiently at home," he said.

"With restrictions set to lift, it will be interesting to see if workplaces continue to offer increased flexibility around remote working."

