AAP Finance

Incitec HY profit jumps, raising $600m

By AAP Newswire

Incitec Pivot Limited fertiliser plant. - AAP

1 of 1

Industrial chemicals company Incitec Pivot has reported a 54 per cent jump in half-year profit to $64.6 million, helped by improved performance in the fertiliser and explosives businesses.

Revenue for the six months to March 31 rose 6.0 per cent to $1.85 billion but the company will not pay an interim dividend.

Incitec is raising $600 million through a share sale to institutional and professional investors at $2.00 a share, or an 8.7 per cent discount to the Friday's closing price of $2.19 per share.

Latest articles

News

Grahamvale mums wake up to a sweet surprise

Mothers of Grahamvale Primary School students woke up to a sweet surprise on Sunday morning. Last week, school principal Simone Higgins decided she couldn’t let home-schooling get in the way of mums missing out on memorable homemade...

Morgan Dyer
News

Birthday donation for Shepparton FoodLink

When you’re 12 years old, birthdays are about soccer with your mates, a big party, perhaps some loud music and dancing and loads of presents. But for Venuja Atukorala, his 12th birthday on Friday was a bit different. Instead of presents and a party...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton’s Joy Kearney proud winner of surprise delivery competition

With 92 years of wisdom under her belt, Joy also offered some words of advice to other readers of The News

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mesoblast surges on virus drug trial

Mesoblast’s share price has surged by more than 12 per cent after the pharmaceuticals manufacturer began a treatment trial of COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA holds rate, sees economy contracting

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent but expects the economy to contract by 6.0 per cent in 2020.

AAP Newswire