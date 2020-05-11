Cochlear reports 60% sales drop in April

AAP Finance

By AAP Newswire

Hearing implant manufacturer Cochlear says sales revenue fell by 60 per cent in April after many countries postponed elective surgery to deal with COVID-19.

The Australian company outlined the sales drop, compared with the same month last year, after many Western governments asked hospitals to prepare for an influx of patients suffering the respiratory illness.

Cochlear's services division, which accounts for about 30 per cent of revenue, suffered a 30 per cent dive in sales in April.

Many implant recipients were able to access sound processor upgrades remotely, according to Cochlear, but clinic closures delayed others.

Elective surgery has resumed in some countries but Cochlear chief executive Dig Howitt said the pace of recovery was unclear.

He said there was still risk and noted Japan and Singapore recently restricted elective surgery due to high infection rates.

