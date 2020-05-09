JC Penney to file for bankruptcy: sources

5370537724001

JC Penney Co Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week with plans to permanently close about a quarter of its roughly 850 stores, becoming the latest major US retailer to succumb to fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter.

A bankruptcy filing would cap a long decline for the iconic 118-year-old department store chain, which struggled with a nearly $US4-billion ($A6.1 billion) debt load and competition from e-commerce firms and discount brick-and-mortar retailers even before the pandemic's onset.