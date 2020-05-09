AAP Finance

US unemployment rate skyrockets to 14.7%

By AAP Newswire

Man walks past closed shops in Cleveland - AAP

1 of 1

The US unemployment rate for April skyrocketed to 14.7 per cent, according to government data released on Friday, as the coronavirus and lockdowns sharply battered the economy.

Total non-farm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The numbers represent the highest rate and the largest monthly increase in the modern history of the data, which goes back to 1948.

Due to methodological issues, the data does not fully reflect the economic damage caused by the pandemic in the second half of the month, meaning the real number is likely higher. The number was slightly below analysts' expectations.

"It was fully expected, it's no surprise," US President Donald Trump said in an immediate reaction to the numbers, as he was in middle of a live interview on Fox News. Regarding the economy, he promised: "I'll bring it back."

Since mid-March, when the pandemic caused large segments of the economy to stall, more than 33 million US people have filed for unemployment benefits.

The White House has already cautioned the figure could go up to 20 per cent by June, which would match some of the worst numbers during the Great Depression. The high in the 1930s was 25 per cent.

During the financial crisis and Great Recession, the unemployment number peaked at 10 per cent in 2009.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 150 million people were employed in the US and the unemployment rate was hovering at record lows.

Polling has shown a strong sense of unease about the job market going ahead. While most of the newly jobless are technically in a position of having temporarily lost their positions, it is unclear how many of the jobs will really return.

"We are in for a long, gradual recovery," Neel Kashkari, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said this week.

Some states have already taken their first steps in allowing businesses to get back to work. The White House has begun to shift its focus towards re-opening the economy as much as possible. More state are due to follow.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Equation to continue stable’s 2YO success

Debutant Equation will be out to continue his stable’s excellent recent record of success in two-year-old races when he steps out at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hang Man to wear blinkers for first time

The Mike Moroney-trained import Hang Man will be tried in blinkers for the first time when he drops slightly in distance to 1600m at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Don’t Waiver to step up in Doomben Guineas

Three-year-old Don’t Waiver can step out of the shadows of his better known stablemates in the Doomben Guineas.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mesoblast surges on virus drug trial

Mesoblast’s share price has surged by more than 12 per cent after the pharmaceuticals manufacturer began a treatment trial of COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac puts off dividend as profit slides

Westpac has deferred a decision on its interim dividend after first-half cash profit slumped 70 per cent due to COVID-related charges.

AAP Newswire