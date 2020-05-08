Macquarie cuts dividend as FY profit drops

5370537724001

Macquarie Group has halved its dividend after reporting an 8 per cent drop in full year profit, and said challenging market conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic make it hard to predict its fiscal 2021 performance.

Macquarie's profit for the year ended March 31 fell to $2.73 billion from a record profit of $2.98 billion a year earlier, as it incurred higher credit impairment charges during the year.