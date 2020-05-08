AAP Finance

Macquarie cuts dividend as FY profit drops

By AAP Newswire

A general view of a Macquarie Group building. - AAP

1 of 1

Macquarie Group has halved its dividend after reporting an 8 per cent drop in full year profit, and said challenging market conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic make it hard to predict its fiscal 2021 performance.

Macquarie's profit for the year ended March 31 fell to $2.73 billion from a record profit of $2.98 billion a year earlier, as it incurred higher credit impairment charges during the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions to curb its spread have wreaked havoc on global economic activity and led to investors repricing assets including stocks and commodities as markets turned volatile.

"The extent to which these conditions will impact the Group's overall FY21 profitability is uncertain, making short-term forecasting extremely difficult," the bank said in a statement.

Profit from Macquarie's market-facing operations, which includes its commodities, markets and capital divisions, plunged 29 per cent for the year, and the company said challenging markets would reduce the number of successful transactions.

Macquarie also forecast reduced investment-related income and subdued consumer activity in the commodities sector for the first half of fiscal 2021.

The bank slashed its final dividend to a partially-franked $1.80 per share, compared with last year's payout of $3.60 per share.

Latest articles

Sport

Lions primed to pounce

After just missing out on post-season action last year, Undera is itching to taste finals football this time around.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: best reader feedback

We love our readers here at Outside The Box — they are the reason we get up every morning striving to carve entertaining and correct takes. But not all readers love us, and in this digital climate, they have the ability to reach out and give...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

More umps needed to enjoy sparkling new facilities

The Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association will move its headquarters to Kialla Park Recreation Reserve this season, when upgrades to the oval and facilities are completed.

Ed McLeish

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Tencent buys 5% stake in Afterpay

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5.0 per cent stake in Afterpay.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mesoblast surges on virus drug trial

Mesoblast’s share price has surged by more than 12 per cent after the pharmaceuticals manufacturer began a treatment trial of COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire