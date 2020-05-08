Orica posts $165m first-half profit

5370537724001

Explosives maker Orica has posted a first-half profit of $165.2 million, slightly lower than a year earlier, with steady volumes and performance in all its regions.

The company lifted sales revenue for the six months to march 31 by two per cent to $2.88 billion, and declared an unfranked interim dividend of 16.5 cents a share, down from down from 22 cents a year earlier.