News Corp posts $1.5b third quarter loss

5370537724001

News Corp has posted a massive $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion) loss in the March quarter after taking a $US1.1 billion ($A1.7 billion) impairment charge against its Foxtel and News America Marketing assets.

The media giant reported total revenue of $US2.27 billion, an 8 per cent decline from a year ago due to lower print-related advertising revenues and foreign currency fluctuations.