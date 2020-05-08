AAP Finance

News Corp posts $1.5b third quarter loss

By AAP Newswire

News Corp Australia newspapers - AAP

1 of 1

News Corp has posted a massive $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion) loss in the March quarter after taking a $US1.1 billion ($A1.7 billion) impairment charge against its Foxtel and News America Marketing assets.

The media giant reported total revenue of $US2.27 billion, an 8 per cent decline from a year ago due to lower print-related advertising revenues and foreign currency fluctuations.

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company said the COVID-19 pandemic will have an impact on its results in the June quarter and all of its businesses will embark on cost-cutting programs.

Chief Executive Robert Thomson said senior executives will take a pay cut with Murdoch voluntarily forgoing his entire cash bonus for the current fiscal year, and Thomson himself to forgo 75 per cent of his annual cash bonus.

Latest articles

News

After years of pain and suffering, Kyabram woman meets brother for the first time

To say life hasn’t been kind to Tracey Randell would be a gross understatement. She’s experienced things no person should ever experience. Unimaginable suffering at the hands of cruel, twisted people. Injustices outside of her control...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Tatura man granted bail despite drug trafficking allegations

A Tatura man has been given another chance at freedom after being bailed on Tuesday, with a magistrate warning him it would be his final chance. Gurhan Baser, 26, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on Monday for allegedly...

Shepparton News
News

Notre Dame College canteen staff feeding community through COVID-19

Notre Dame College’s canteen and home economics staff have been cooking and delivering meals to families in need, allowing them to continue working while students learn from home. Staff have been working their usual hours, preparing hampers for...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Tencent buys 5% stake in Afterpay

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5.0 per cent stake in Afterpay.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mesoblast surges on virus drug trial

Mesoblast’s share price has surged by more than 12 per cent after the pharmaceuticals manufacturer began a treatment trial of COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire