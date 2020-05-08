Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy in US

5370537724001

Neiman Marcus Group has filed for bankruptcy protection, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy in a federal court in Houston, and said it had reached agreement with creditors for $US675 million ($A1.0 billion) of debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations while it attempts to reorganise.