Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy in US

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy in USBy AAP Newswire
Neiman Marcus Group has filed for bankruptcy protection, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy in a federal court in Houston, and said it had reached agreement with creditors for $US675 million ($A1.0 billion) of debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations while it attempts to reorganise.
The Dallas-based retailer plans to cede control to creditors in exchange for eliminating $US4 billion of debt. Its debt currently totals about $US5 billion.
Neiman Marcus, laden with debt after a private equity takeover, reached a deal with creditors for more financial breathing room last year that avoided a bankruptcy filing but succumbed in recent weeks to government orders that closed businesses deemed non-essential to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The nearly 113-year-old company in March furloughed many of its roughly 14,000 employees and temporarily closed all its 43 Neiman stores, two Bergdorf Goodman locations in New York and roughly two dozen Last Call stores.