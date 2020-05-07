AAP Finance

Nintendo profit jump as people stay home

By AAP Newswire

Nintendo game sales have risen thanks to the coronavirus. - AAP

1 of 1

Japanese video-game maker Nintendo Co. has scored a 33 per cent jump in annual profit, as people stuck at home turn to playing games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyoto-based Nintendo, which did not break down quarterly numbers, said on Thursday its sales for the fiscal year through March rose 9 per cent from the year before to 1.3 trillion yen ($A19.05 billion).

Nintendo, behind the Pokemon and Super Mario franchises, reported a profit of 258.68 billion yen for the fiscal year, up from 194 billion yen a year earlier.

Nintendo said so far it had escaped major damage from the virus outbreak. Consumers unable to visit stores due to shutdowns have instead turned to online purchases.

Video gaming is a popular stay-at-home activity, and Nintendo's new "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has proven to be a hit, selling 13.4 million units in the first six weeks since going on sale.

But the company expressed concern about the future and over potential disruptions to production of devices and software. Depending on how the virus spreads, product deliveries might be hindered, leading to suspension of even online purchases, it said.

Game development could suffer if designers have to work from home for a long time, it said in a statement.

"As a result of these factors, we may not be able to proceed with the release of Nintendo products and the start of services as planned. This is also true for other software publishers, so it may not be possible to provide game content on Nintendo platforms as planned," it said.

Nintendo projected a 23 per cent fall in profit for the fiscal year through March 2021 at 200 billion yen.

The company said it will continue to push the Nintendo Switch handheld machine and Nintendo Switch Lite hardware.

Just under a quarter of the company's overall sales were in Japan. Of the remaining 77 per cent, 43 per cent came from North and South America and 25 per cent from Europe, according to Nintendo.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Weight, barrier against Lashes at Randwick

While hopeful Lashes can measure up to stakes grade in time, trainer Matt Smith admits she faces a tough task when she resumes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sentimentalist in line for three straight

After victories in the Stawell Cup and the VOBIS Gold Heath, Sentimentalist is shooting for a hat-trick for trainer Mark Pegus at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dunn finds unexpected Target for Snitz

Trainer Matthew Dunn’s decision to base a small team in Sydney during the coronavirus pandemic could reap its biggest reward when Snitz contests a stakes race.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

Tencent buys 5% stake in Afterpay

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5.0 per cent stake in Afterpay.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mesoblast surges on virus drug trial

Mesoblast’s share price has surged by more than 12 per cent after the pharmaceuticals manufacturer began a treatment trial of COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire