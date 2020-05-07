AAP Finance

Vodafone TPG merger gets FIRB nod

By AAP Newswire

TPG Telecom's website. - AAP

1 of 1

The proposed merger between Vodafone Australia and TPG Telecom has received the green light from the Foreign Investment Review Board, taking it another step closer to completion.

The $15 billion merger was given the go-ahead in February by the Federal Court.

Competition watchdog ACCC, which had initially opposed the combination, announced in March it would not appeal the decision allowing the deal to proceed.

The combined business would be the third-largest telecoms player in Australia, with the ability to better take on Telstra and Optus.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) chief executive Inaki Berroeta said the two companies were progressing plans to complete the merger by mid-2020.

VHA was working to finalise all other processes required for its listing on the ASX and expected the merger to be completed midyear and with an effective date in the first half of the year, Vodafone said in a statement.

Latest articles

World

Gas leak at Indian factory kills nine

A gas leak at an Indian polystyrene plant has killed at least nine people and more than 300 others have been rushed to hospital.

AAP Newswire
World

Pompeo continues COVID-19 attack on China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China could have prevented the deaths of “hundreds of thousands” of people around the world by being more transparent.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump defends decision not to wear mask

US President Donald Trump says he had been told it wasn’t necessary for him to cover his face during a factory tour.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Tencent buys 5% stake in Afterpay

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5.0 per cent stake in Afterpay.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Mesoblast surges on virus drug trial

Mesoblast’s share price has surged by more than 12 per cent after the pharmaceuticals manufacturer began a treatment trial of COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire