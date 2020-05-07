AAP Finance

CSL raises $1.2 billion in new debt

By AAP Newswire

A CSL signboard. - AAP

Biotechnology giant CSL has raised $US750 million ($A1.2 billion) in debt through a private placement, which it says will strengthen the group's debt maturity profile.

The company raised the funds in four different maturities with terms ranging between seven and 15 years and rates ranging between 2.38 per cent and 2.83 per cent.

"The US private placement market continues to provide CSL with good flexibility in terms of maturities and we are grateful for the ongoing support," chief financial officer David Lamont said.

The proceeds from the new debt raisings will be used for general corporate purposes.

CSL on Wednesday said it would start trials for a new blood plasma treatment for people with the new coronavirus.

