Pandemic to hasten digital disruption: QBE

By AAP Newswire

QBE's chief executive says the eventual recovery from COVID-19 will hasten the trend of digital disruption that was underway before the pandemic began.

Group CEO Pat Regan told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, being held via webcast, that COVID-19 had "turbocharged how we use and engage with technology in an unprecedented and irreversible way".

He said it was more important than ever the insurer accelerated its program of work to build best-in-class data and digital capabilities.

Shareholders on Thursday were voting on resolutions including one submitted by climate change activists - and not supported by the board - calling on QBE to publish exposure reduction targets for oil and gas.

