Caltex sees fuel demand slump

By AAP Newswire

A Caltex service station. - AAP

Refiner and fuel retailer Caltex Australia is seeing a slump in fuel demand amid widespread social restrictions and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says retail fuel volumes were down 16 per cent between January and April 2020 compared with a year earlier, with petrol demand the worst hit compared with diesel and premium fuels.

Caltex also expects Australian demand for jet fuel to slide 80 per cent to 90 per cent during the period that travel restrictions remain in place.

It says it is cutting costs and capital expenditure, reducing working hours in its convenience retail business and reducing remuneration for its senior leaders to tackle the crisis.

