Telco regulator and ombudsman join forces

Telco regulator and ombudsman join forcesBy AAP Newswire
Australia's telecommunications regulator and the telecommunications dispute resolution scheme have deepened their relationship in a move they say will provide better outcomes for consumers.
The Australian Communications and Media Authority and the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman have signed a memorandum of understanding that lays out a framework for referrals of compliance and systemic issues in complaints.
The agencies say the scheme is Australia's busiest ombudsman service, dealing with complaints about landlines, mobiles and internet service, typically around billing and coverage issues.
"This agreement will further enhance the working relationship between the ACMA and the TIO, to ensure consumers are adequately protected and telcos fulfil their obligations," ACMA chairwoman Nerida O'Loughlin said.
"We can use our powers to take enforcement action against any telco referred to us by the TIO for failing to comply with the ombudsman's directions."
Telecommunications Ombudsman Judi Jones said the closer working relationship between the two organisations "gives clarity and certainty to providers and consumers about the regulatory framework that supports a thriving telecommunications industry".