JB Hi-Fi sees sales jump in March quarter

5370537724001

Whitegoods retailer JB Hi-Fi has seen a strong jump in sales during the March quarter as customers rushed to buy home appliances and technology products before government restrictions were brought in to control the spread of COVID-19.

The company says it saw an 11.3 per cent increase in sales, on a comparable basis, at its JB Hi-Fi stores and online sales in Australia and a 13.9 per cent increase in sales at The Good Guys during the three-month period.