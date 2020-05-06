AAP Finance

JB Hi-Fi sees sales jump in March quarter

By AAP Newswire

A JB Hi-Fi store in Brisbane. - AAP

Whitegoods retailer JB Hi-Fi has seen a strong jump in sales during the March quarter as customers rushed to buy home appliances and technology products before government restrictions were brought in to control the spread of COVID-19.

The company says it saw an 11.3 per cent increase in sales, on a comparable basis, at its JB Hi-Fi stores and online sales in Australia and a 13.9 per cent increase in sales at The Good Guys during the three-month period.

Sales dipped 3.3 per cent in New Zealand, where stores had to be closed in March due to restrictions.

The retailer in March withdrew its FY20 sales and earnings guidance as a result of the uncertainty arising from COVID-19 and says it is not appropriate to provide one at the present time.

