Collins Foods says Aust sales rebounding

5370537724001

Collins Foods says its sales have rebounded from the coronavirus lockdowns in Australia, although its KFC restaurants in Germany and the Netherlands have been harder hit.

While same-store at its 240 KFC restaurants were down 8.0 per cent in the last week in March, in the five weeks from March 30 to this past Sunday, sales were just down 0.9 per cent, compared with the same period a year ago.