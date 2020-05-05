AAP Finance

Qantas extends flight suspensions

By AAP Newswire

Qantas signage at Sydney Airport - AAP

Qantas has extended the suspension of its domestic and trans Tasman flights until June-end and for international flights until July-end as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian carrier had announced in late March it would suspend all international flights until May-end and stand down two-thirds of its 30,000-member workforce.

The stand down of employees would be extended until at least June-end, It said in a statement.

Qantas said it had secured further debt funding of $550 million that should support the airline through to the end of 2021 if the coronavirus crisis continued.

