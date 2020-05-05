Kathmandu reopening Aust stores this week

AAP Finance

Outdoor wear retailer Kathmandu says it will open most of its stores in Australia by the end of this week after a successful trial reopening in NSW and Queensland.

However, Kathmandu and Rip Curl stores in New Zealand, North America, Europe, Brazil and Japan will remain closed amid ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic and will only reopen based on government directives in each country, it said.

The company said online sales jumped 2.5 to 3 times in April, compared with a year earlier, with the highest growth rates in its main Australian market.

