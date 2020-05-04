AAP Finance

Building approvals fell 4.0% in March

By AAP Newswire

Housing estate at Oran Park, Sydney

1 of 1

Home building approvals dipped by 4.0 per cent in March as the nation braced for impact from the coronavirus pandemic and adjusted to social-distancing restrictions.

Units and homes other than houses had the biggest fall, dropping 8.2 per cent to 6,538, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

There was a 1.2 per cent drop in houses built to 8,520.

There were 15,279 homes built in total.

