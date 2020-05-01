AAP Finance

Lynas to restart Malaysian plant

By AAP Newswire

Lynas Corp's rare earths plant in Malaysia - AAP

1 of 1

Rare earths producer Lynas Corp will reopen its processing plant in Malaysia at the start of next week as the Southeast Asian nation eases restrictions imposed since March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement by the largest producer of rare earths outside China follows the decision by Malaysia to allow the majority of businesses to resume activity on Monday.

The plant has been closed since late March due to the restrictions on movement and non-essential business.

Lynas had applied for an exemption, or "critical industry" status, pointing to its products as essential to the supply chains of key industries in the country, including medical devices.

The Australia-based producer said it would provide more information about the restart of the plant on May 4.

Its shares closed down 1.72 per cent to $1.72 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Latest articles

News

Dryland 2019 results inspire hope

With the good topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions many farmers are getting ready to start sowing canola. I have just finished the gross margins for six dryland canola crops from 2019, and you may be interested in the results. The highest GM was...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Mother's Day

Takeaway treat for Mother’s Day dinner

Give your mum the night off cooking this Mother’s Day with a beautiful takeaway meal from the Deniliquin Bowling Club restaurant. Orders will be taken from 5pm until 8.30pm on Sunday, May 10 with a variety of delicious dishes from Asian cuisine on...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Re-shape the fodder program

‘‘Love the water but re-shape the program.’’ That was the key message from Murray Irrigation when the company provided feedback about the Water for Fodder program. Late last year the Australian Government announced 40,000ML of water savings...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Finance

AP Eagers has laid off 1,200 amid crisis

Car dealership chain AP Eagers says it laid off 1,200 employees last month and was turning to temporary rostering in a bid to preserve more jobs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Viva Energy shuts part of Geelong Refinery

Viva Energy is closing a unit of its Geelong Refinery amid a collapse in fuel demand but says the move won’t have a material financial impact or disrupt supply.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP looks to boost Pilbara export capacity

BHP has begun consulting about increasing its iron ore export capacity at Port Hedland, which could significantly increase royalties to WA.

AAP Newswire