AAP Finance

Helloworld says it can survive downturn

By AAP Newswire

An empty airport terminal in Singapore - AAP

1 of 1

Travel company Helloworld expects business to be down twentyfold until September and is forecasting losses of $1.5 million to $2 million a month until then.

But with $150 million in cash reserves Helloworld says it is positioned to survive the coronavirus crisis without the need for a capital raising.

The company reduced personnel numbers by 75 per cent at the beginning of April and has stood down over 1,050 personnel around the world but says government stimulus programs have allowed it to re-engage with employees.

It has applied for the JobKeeper allowance for over 1,000 personnel in Australia and has received the Wage Subsidy allowance for 290 workers in New Zealand.

It has also received significant rent reductions from its landlords and is waiting to see whether it can recover any of the $3.7 million in override and marketing income it is owed by Virgin Australia, which has gone into voluntary administration.

Helloworld says it has sufficient liquidity to maintain operations for 12 months or longer and is not planning a capital raising at this point.

The company said it expects to see the re-opening of the domestic travel market by September and of the trans-Tasman markets in October or November.

"Helloworld does not expect mid to long haul international outbound travel in the corporate or leisure markets to resume with any material volume until 2021 and a full return to past levels will be conditional upon a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 having been developed and widely distributed."

It said its agency networks in Australia and New Zealand are processing tens of thousands of refunds for travel and charging the cancellation fees agreed upon at the time of the original booking.

Some airlines, cruise and tour operators have changed their policies to offer credits rather than cash refunds, which many customers are agreeable to especially if cancellation fees are fully waived, the company said.

It is working with suppliers to obtain cash refunds for customers, seeking them when that was a condition of the original booking.

By 1225 AEST, Helloworld shares were up 5.5 cents or 3.1 per cent to $1.80 each.

Latest articles

National

Accused gold robber faces Melbourne court

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing nearly $4 million in gold, money and jewellery at gunpoint in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Teens jailed for violent NSW servo murder

A teenager who went on a violent rampage which included the cold-blooded murder of a NSW service station attendant will spend at least 27 years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

Warning over Australia’s cybersecurity

Two Labor frontbenchers are warning Australia’s cybersecurity is patchy and there aren’t enough experts to cope with a major crisis.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

AP Eagers has laid off 1,200 amid crisis

Car dealership chain AP Eagers says it laid off 1,200 employees last month and was turning to temporary rostering in a bid to preserve more jobs.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Viva Energy shuts part of Geelong Refinery

Viva Energy is closing a unit of its Geelong Refinery amid a collapse in fuel demand but says the move won’t have a material financial impact or disrupt supply.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP looks to boost Pilbara export capacity

BHP has begun consulting about increasing its iron ore export capacity at Port Hedland, which could significantly increase royalties to WA.

AAP Newswire