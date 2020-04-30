AAP Finance

Newcrest announces $1.1b capital raising

By AAP Newswire

Newcrest CEO Sandeep Biswas - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's largest listed goldminer has announced a $1.1 billion equity raising, in part to fund its $US460 million ($A703 million) further stake in a goldmine in southeast Ecuador.

Newcrest Mining's capital raising consists of a $1 billion institutional placement at $27.54 a share, a seven per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price, plus a $100 million share purchase plan.

Newcrest is buying the financing facilities in the Fruta del Norte mine from Orion Mine Finance Group and funds managed by Blackstone.

The mine is owned by Canada's Lundin Gold, which Newcrest holds a 31.9 per cent stake in, and buying the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement gives Newcrest further exposure to gold produced from the Tier 1 mine.

Newcrest managing director and chief executive Sandeep Biswas said the acquisition would give the company exposure to about 400,000 ounces of gold from the mine through 2026.

"With gold prices at the levels we see today, Newcrest expects to receive significant cash flows which will rank ahead of Lundin Gold's equity owners," he said.

The funds will also be used to fund future growth options including possible expansions of its mines in Canada and Western Australia.

Newcrest said during the March quarter it produced 519,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $827 per ounce, in line with guidance, and did not experience any interuption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has secured 55,000 COVID-19 rapid detection kits, which it will use in its return to site screenings, and had commenced trials of a COVID-19 Bluetooth tracing system called "Safety Trace" to identify close contacts of infected individuals.

Newcrest said it had also discovered a new high grade zone of mineralisation at its Red Chris mine in British Columbia, Canada.

Newcrest shares are in a trading halt.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton police investigating erratic driver in stolen vehicle

Shepparton police are investigating a stolen vehicle which was seen driving erratically and evading police on multiple occasions early Thursday morning. Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Luke Arrowsmith said the vehicle, a white...

Liz Mellino
News

Keeping Shepparton youth connected

Homebound school students and vulnerable families are being supported with food deliveries and activity packs developed and delivered by Shepparton’s Lighthouse Project staff and volunteers during the Covid-19 isolation period. Lighthouse executive...

John Lewis
News

Kyabram man to be sentenced after guilty plea to Mooroopna stabbing

A Kyabram man is set to be sentenced after stabbing a man six times with a fillet knife in Mooroopna last year.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Finance

BHP looks to boost Pilbara export capacity

BHP has begun consulting about increasing its iron ore export capacity at Port Hedland, which could significantly increase royalties to WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Viva Energy shuts part of Geelong Refinery

Viva Energy is closing a unit of its Geelong Refinery amid a collapse in fuel demand but says the move won’t have a material financial impact or disrupt supply.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Blackstone buys 10% stake in Crown Resorts

US private equity firm Blackstone has bought a 10 per cent stake in Crown Resorts from Macau casino operator Melco.

AAP Newswire