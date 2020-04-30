Fortescue hikes iron ore shipments outlook

5370537724001

Fortescue Metals has hiked its annual iron ore shipments forecast after it reported a 10 per cent rise in third-quarter shipments and said it had managed to keep a lid on costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, one of the big four global iron ore miners, has so far shrugged off any impact from the virus outbreak, saying iron ore shipments and customer payments remain unaffected, even as it conserves cash to guard against a prolonged downturn.