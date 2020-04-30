AAP Finance

Woolies Q3 food sales jump 10%

By AAP Newswire

A sign explaining toilet paper unavailability at Woolworths - AAP

Woolworths has reported a 10 per cent jump in food sales at its Australian supermarkets for the third quarter, due to panic buying from the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant reported food sales of $11.1 billion for the 13 weeks to April 5 - which is 10.3 per cent comparable growth.

Sales growth peaked in the week ended March 22 at 40 per cent.

Toilet paper, cleaning goods, rice and pasta were the most popular items.

New Zealand food sales had a 13.4 per cent jump to $AU1.8 billion.

Sales at Big W climbed 9.9 per cent to $866 million, and rose by 8.9 per cent to $2.2 billion for its Endeavour Drinks division.

Woolworths' hotels recorded a 2.4 per cent rise to $350 million, despite being closed from March 23 due to social distancing restrictions.

Woolworths said sales growth in April has moderated compared to March.

The rate of sales growth for the remainder of the financial year was very difficult to predict, Woolworths said.

