AAP Finance

Blackstone buys 10% stake in Crown Resorts

By AAP Newswire

A general view is seen of Crown Casino in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

US private equity firm Blackstone has bought a 10 per cent stake in Crown Resorts from Macau casino operator Melco for a discounted $551 million.

Crown on Wednesday said an entity controlled by Blackstone had bought about 67.7 million of its shares from Melco, which in February had shelved a bid to raise its holding in the Australian firm due to a plunge in traveller numbers.

The stake that changed hands represented about 9.99 per cent of the issued capital of Crown, with shares traded at a discounted $8.15 each.

Crown's closing price on Tuesday was $8.60.

Shares in the firm climbed 12.09 per cent to $9.66 after 35 minutes of trade on Wednesday before easing to $9.24 by 1115 AEST.

Based on Refinitiv data as of February 6, the Blackstone purchase represents the entire holding of Melco's nominee.

Amid plunging traveller numbers due to curbs imposed to contain the new coronavirus, Melco scrapped its planned purchase of a second 9.99 per cent stake in Crown from billionaire James Packer, in a deal that had already raised regulatory concern.

Since then, Crown's shares have slipped about 28.1 per cent as of the last close, as Australia's travel curbs slammed casino's and kept away big-spending VIP Chinese tourists and even domestic players.

Latest articles

News

Heritage to be protected by new council policy

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] vic. gov. au or visithttp://greatershepparton. com. au/bpi/planning/statutory-planning/greater-shepparton-planning-scheme/c205

James Bennett
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus. It comes after the state government announced it would aim to test...

Madi Chwasta
News

Surprise delivery gets thumbs up from Harding family

The Harding family received a special surprise on Monday, with a plethora of baked treats from the North End Bakehouse arriving on the doorstep. The first winner of the Shepparton News’ Surprise Delivery competition, the Shepparton family was...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP looks to boost Pilbara export capacity

BHP has begun consulting about increasing its iron ore export capacity at Port Hedland, which could significantly increase royalties to WA.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Viva Energy shuts part of Geelong Refinery

Viva Energy is closing a unit of its Geelong Refinery amid a collapse in fuel demand but says the move won’t have a material financial impact or disrupt supply.

AAP Newswire