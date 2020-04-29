Blackstone buys 10% stake in Crown Resorts

5370537724001

US private equity firm Blackstone has bought a 10 per cent stake in Crown Resorts from Macau casino operator Melco for a discounted $551 million.

Crown on Wednesday said an entity controlled by Blackstone had bought about 67.7 million of its shares from Melco, which in February had shelved a bid to raise its holding in the Australian firm due to a plunge in traveller numbers.