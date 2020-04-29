BA owner posts Q1 loss, warns of job cuts

5370537724001

British Airways-owner IAG has reported a big loss in the first quarter and warned it may cut up to 12,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring measures aimed at weathering the crisis inflicted on the airline industry from the coronavirus.

First-quarter operating losses before exceptional items were 535 million euros ($A896 million) compared with a profit of 135 million euros a year ago as revenue dropped 13 per cent to 4.6 billion euros.