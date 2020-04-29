AAP Finance

BA owner posts Q1 loss, warns of job cuts

By AAP Newswire

British Airways - AAP

1 of 1

British Airways-owner IAG has reported a big loss in the first quarter and warned it may cut up to 12,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring measures aimed at weathering the crisis inflicted on the airline industry from the coronavirus.

First-quarter operating losses before exceptional items were 535 million euros ($A896 million) compared with a profit of 135 million euros a year ago as revenue dropped 13 per cent to 4.6 billion euros.

Pre-tax profits were hit by an exceptional charge of 1.3 billion euros due to overhedging of its fuel and foreign currency needs for the rest of 2020, it said.

Echoing comments from its rivals, the airline said in a statement it will take several years for passenger demand to return to 2019 levels.

"British Airways is formally notifying its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme," the statement added.

"The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways' employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them."

Latest articles

News

Hands of Christ hard at work

Reverend Richard Pennington has been leading the Anglican parish of Central Goulburn for Nagambie, Avenel and Seymour churches since December. Here is part of his second week of his Easter message based on the Bible passages after Jesus Christ had...

David Rak
News

Avenel’s Harvest Home is wedding ready

The charm of an historic Avenel icon has been featured in a wedding magazine. Back in February, a team of photographers, models, hairdressers and the like descended on Harvest Home, creating the backdrop for bride and groom magazine’s...

Seymour Telegraph
News

Perfect time to book a service

At some point, motorists and automotive shops will start to see the coronavirus crisis through the rear vision mirror. Karvel Automotive owner Tony Caccaviello said coronavirus had impacted his business for one simple reason. Due to isolation, there...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Home loan offers hard to compare: ACCC

Home loan customers face a difficult task in comparing offers and variable interest rates are often not good indicators of price, the ACCC has found.

AAP Newswire
Finance

BHP looks to boost Pilbara export capacity

BHP has begun consulting about increasing its iron ore export capacity at Port Hedland, which could significantly increase royalties to WA.

AAP Newswire