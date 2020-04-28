AAP Finance

Lendlease raising $1.1b in share sale

By AAP Newswire

Generic image of Lendlease signage. - AAP

1 of 1

LendLease Group aims to raise about $1.15 billion to guard against market uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus outbreak and has withdrawn all forecasts provided with its first-half results.

The construction firm says it will raise $950 million in new equity via a fully underwritten share placement and up to $200 million through a non-underwritten share purchase plan.

Companies in Australia and New Zealand have largely turned to equity markets to raise nearly $12 billion to boost liquidity and calm nerves among investors fretting about the virus impact.

LendLease's share placement will be at a price of $9.80 per share, an 8.2 per cent discount to the stock's Monday close.

Chief executive Steve McCann says the equity raising will strengthen the company's balance sheet "during this uncertain economic environment", support delivery of its pipeline and provide flexibility to purse further investment opportunities.

In February, the company reported a surge in first-half profit after tax, helped by the sale last year of its struggling engineering business to Acciona Infrastructure Asia Pacific.

The Sydney-based company on Tuesday said reduced productivity in its construction segment could have a short-term impact on full-year core profit, while the impact of revaluations on its investment segment was uncertain.

LendLease also said senior executives and non-executive directors would take pay cuts.

Latest articles

Opinion

“Recommendations never become actions” says Yea’s Jan Beer

It is 23 years since the start of the millennium drought in 1997 and we have since seen a continuation of the change in climate. In the Keelty review released on April 17 it was recommended the MDBA should undertake further analysis of the causes of...

Country News
Opinion

Think working remotely is a dream come true? Think again...

I never thought I would beg my boss to let me come back to the office. It has always been a dream of mine to work from home but that was back in the old days, when home wasn’t the only place we were allowed to be. Don’t get me wrong, I...

Sophie Baldwin
Opinion

An open letter to the Prime Minister and Premier from the Committee of Greater Shepparton

Dear Prime Minister and Premier, Who would have thought that when we met last year we would be facing a contracting economy and a health crisis? Yet here we are. First, we want to thank both of you for your leadership at this time. Prime Minister...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Radio Rentals stores to shut permanently

Thorn Group will permanently shut 62 Radio Rentals shops and make 300 people redundant amid the coronavirus-driven retail downturn.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Ramsay launches $1.4bn capital raising

Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care will attempt a $1.4 billion capital raising after elective surgery was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire