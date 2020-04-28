AAP Finance

Surge in consumer confidence eases

By AAP Newswire

Checkout - AAP

1 of 1

The surge in consumer confidence from record lows appears to be easing as the nation braces for a slew of coronavirus-blighted data.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence survey rose 1.0 per cent in the past week, consolidating after gains of 7.6 per cent, 9.0 per cent and 10 per cent during the past three weeks following government stimulus packages such as JobKeeper and a flattening of the virus curve.

Confidence slumped to a record low in mid-March following the widespread lockdown and social distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19.

ANZ chief economist David Plank on Tuesday said Australia was at an important stage of the coronavirus response as a number of states relax restrictions.

"If successful, that could set the stage for a further gain in consumer sentiment," Mr Plank said.

"Unfortunately, confidence is likely to be challenged by the publication of some very negative economic data over the coming month after a period in which the data has not caught up with the severity of the economic impact from the lockdowns."

The confidence survey, based on 1,591 interviews conducted online and over the telephone at the weekend, showed confidence strengthened for the fourth week running, albeit at a much slower rate.

People's confidence about current finances gained 0.4 per cent, while future finances fell 3.3 per cent - the first decline after four straight weekly gains.

Confidence about current economic conditions strengthened by 13 per cent for the fourth straight weekly gain but future economic conditions declined 5.9 per cent.

CPI data on Wednesday is expected to be weak as holiday travel and petrol prices suffer from the bushfires and COVID-19 disruptions and housing inflation falls broadly flat.

Latest articles

News

Mooroopna residents oppose nearby community housing development

Nearby residents of proposed community housing in Mooroopna’s north built by the Haven Foundation have said: ‘’go away, we don’t want it’’. According to a development plan submitted to the News, 36 houses will be built on the corner of...

James Bennett
News

Green light for new Euroa district phone towers

Creightons Creek south of Euroa is one of 13 regional Victorian communities set to receive a new mobile phone tower under the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspot Program. State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan said the 2014 bushfires in the Creightons...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man accused of drug trafficking denied bail

A Shepparton man, facing a potential charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, has been denied bail after a magistrate deemed him an “unacceptable risk” of reoffending. Thomas Briggs, 36, was refused bail by magistrate David Faram in...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Radio Rentals stores to shut permanently

Thorn Group will permanently shut 62 Radio Rentals shops and make 300 people redundant amid the coronavirus-driven retail downturn.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Ramsay launches $1.4bn capital raising

Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care will attempt a $1.4 billion capital raising after elective surgery was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire