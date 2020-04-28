Target, Kmart slump offsets Bunnings surge

5370537724001

Wesfarmers says a strong performance by its Bunnings and Officeworks stores during virus-enforced lockdowns has been offset by slowing momentum at Kmart and the already underperforming Target business.

The conglomerate on Tuesday said its home hardware giant Bunnings and electronics, stationery and furniture retailer Officeworks experienced significant demand growth as customers and their families spent more time working, learning and relaxing at home during coronavirus lockdowns,