AAP Finance

Aussie equities set to lift in early trade

By AAP Newswire

Stock prices - AAP

1 of 1

A solid close to the week on the US bourse is likely to flow on to Australian stocks when the market opens this week, with early gains of 1.5 per cent expected.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Friday up 25.5 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 5,242.6 points, but over the week dropped 244.9 points, or 4.46 per cent.

This snapped a four-week string of gains on the Australian stock market.

CommSec chief economist Craig James on Sunday said the Australian futures market pointed to an 82-point rise on the ASX, or 1.5 per cent, in Monday's early trade.

Mr James said the resource sector would benefit from the steady recovery of oil prices amid global production cuts prompted by a collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a 1.1 per cent lift on the US' Dow Jones on Friday.

"We have had a good track record since we hit the lows," Mr James told AAP.

Energy companies on Friday were the big winners, up 2.0 per cent as the price of Brent crude advanced four per cent. It now sits at $US21.44 a barrel.

Woodside gained 1.8 per cent, Santos rose 1.9 per cent and Oil Search advanced 4.8 per cent, while miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals lifted.

Melbourne biotech company Mesoblast also soared 38.9 per cent to $2.73 after reporting that of a dozen COVID-19 patients on ventilators treated with its stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L, 10 had survived and nine had come off the ventilators.

Mr James said Australian analysts would this week keep a close eye on inflation figures released on Wednesday, with a headline increase to the Consumer Price Index of 0.1 per cent and underlying increase of 0.4 per cent expected.

Those figures would mostly reflect a pre-coronavirus economic environment.

"It's the March quarter figures coming out - it'll really be dominated by lower petrol prices so that'll keep the headline rate of inflation contained," Mr James said.

"But that's not a big focus at the moment here in Australia, it's all about growth ... what happens to economic growth, jobs numbers and home prices."

International trade prices would also be released on Thursday.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aust cricket star saddened by stand downs

Beth Mooney, one of Australia’s leading lights in their Twenty20 World Cup triumph, was saddened to see support staff stood down by Cricket Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Broad, Anderson eye one last Ashes tilt

England new ball stalwarts Stuart Broad and James Anderson are plotting to combine for their final Ashes series in Australia during the 2021-22 summer.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Anderson, Broad eye one more Ashes in Aust

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are eager to keep their place in the England squad long enough to try and win the Ashes back in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin to file for administration: reports

Virgin Australia is declining to confirm reports by Nine newspapers and Seven television that it is about to file for voluntary administration.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Radio Rentals stores to shut permanently

Thorn Group will permanently shut 62 Radio Rentals shops and make 300 people redundant amid the coronavirus-driven retail downturn.

AAP Newswire