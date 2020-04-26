AAP Finance

Boeing cancels deal to buy Embraer unit

By AAP Newswire

An Embraer E190-E2 commercial jet - AAP

Boeing Co says it has cancelled a $US4.2 billion ($A6.6 billion) deal to buy the commercial jets division of Embraer, unravelling years of work on what the Brazilian plane maker expected to be a transformative move.

Boeing said in the statement that Embraer had failed to meet certain conditions for the deal to go through, although it did not specify which ones.

The April 24 deadline for closing had been baked into the deal since early last year but antitrust hiccups had forced the two companies to try to work out a new deadline.

In July 2018, Boeing agreed to buy 80 per cent of Embraer's commercial jet unit to challenge Airbus directly in the market for mid-size planes of up to 150 seats.

At the time Embraer defended the sale aggressively, saying it was crucial for the very existence of the company into the future.

Embraer had also gone to great lengths to separate its commercial jet business to have it ready for Boeing's takeover.

At the beginning of the year, it paid the expenses for all its employees to take two weeks of paid leave in order to handle the carve-out.

