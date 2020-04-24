AAP Finance

STA Travel fined $14m over travel pass

By AAP Newswire

the Eiffel Tower - AAP

1 of 1

STA Travel has been ordered to pay $14 million in penalties for misleading advertising related to a product that purported to let consumers change the dates of their flights without fees.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the Federal Court ordered STA to pay the penalties over advertising between March 2014 and August 2019 for its MultiFLEX Pass product, which sold for $149.

"Consumers were misled into purchasing the MultiFLEX Pass on the representation that they would not have to pay anything further for date changes to their flights, when, in fact, STA often charged consumers hundreds of dollars for changing their flights," ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said on Friday.

The ACCC said in a quarter of cases where a customer was charged extra by STA Travel, the amount was almost double the additional airfare and tax imposed by the airline.

The competition watchdog initiated proceedings against STA Travel in March 2019 and the travel agency admitted its liability and made joint submissions with the ACCC to Federal Court.

STA Travel has been contacted for comment.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month. Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Leon Schroeter said the arson attempt occurred at around 4.30am on April...

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Police appeal for help to find missing teenager

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Shepparton teenager Georgia Styles. The 15-year-old was last seen in Shepparton on 13 April but may be in the Albury/Wodonga area. Police and family hold concerns for Georgia’s...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin to file for administration: reports

Virgin Australia is declining to confirm reports by Nine newspapers and Seven television that it is about to file for voluntary administration.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Radio Rentals stores to shut permanently

Thorn Group will permanently shut 62 Radio Rentals shops and make 300 people redundant amid the coronavirus-driven retail downturn.

AAP Newswire