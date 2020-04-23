Radio Rentals stores to shut permanently

All Radio Rentals stores will be closed and 300 jobs made redundant as the electronics leasing firm migrates online amid the coronavirus-fuelled retail downturn.

ASX-listed parent company Thorn Group on Thursday said it had made the "hard decision" to permanently close 62 Radio Rentals stores and selected warehouses as COVID-19 continues to melt consumer sentiment.

The core of the Radio Rentals' business will continue to operate and will be leveraged to develop a new, digital business model.

"I am disappointed that we have been forced to make hard decisions regarding our staff and store network, however they have had to be made to ensure Thorn Group continues to operate and thrive in the future," Thorn chief executive Peter Lirantzis said in a release to the ASX.

Radio Rentals started closing stores earlier this month and retailers across the nation made similar moves to absorb the blow of coronavirus restrictions and a subsequent drop in revenue.

Listed companies to temporarily close their doors and stand down thousands of staff include Myer, Kathmandu, Accent Group, Lovisa, Michael Hill Jeweller and Premier Investments, which runs Smiggle, Peter Alexander, Just Jeans, Portmans and Dotti.

The permanent Radio Rentals store closures and the resulting redundancies of about 300 casual and full-time staff at outlets and head office will be undertaken in the next three months.

Mr Liranzis said the firm intended to redevelop the Radio Rentals' digital business model and Thorn Business Finance once the COVID-19 crisis had passed.

Gross sales at online retailer Kogan.com jumped 30 per cent in the March quarter as shoppers stocked up on home and kitchen equipment and fitness gear to weather isolation.

Kogan said gross profit grew by 50 per cent for the quarter but adjusted earnings only rose about 4.0 per cent due to a spike in costs.

Thorn said adverse business conditions created by the COVID-19 crisis were causing increased arrears in Radio Rentals and Thorn Business Finance and would result in corresponding write-offs.

"These conditions are expected to continue to create a range of challenges and complex conditions for the Thorn business over coming months," the company said.

Thorn will undertake the run-down of Radio Rentals' loan book, worth about $123 million as at March 31, which it says will be value-creating and will not draw down capital.

The run-down is expected to immediately generate significant cash, above the redundancy and other costs.

Shares in the company shot up 35.8 per cent to a near seven-week high of 11 cents by 1210 AEST.

Thorn Group has still lost 56 per cent of its value in 2020 against a 22 per cent downturn for the wider ASX/200.

The number of Australian with a jobs has fallen by 6.0 per cent since the start of the coronavirus crisis began, with younger people suffering the worst losses.

The Reserve Bank expects unemployment to hit 10 per cent in the coming months, nearly double the 5.2 per cent rate before the outbreak.