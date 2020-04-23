AAP Finance

Carsales stands down 250 amid pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Carsales CEO Cameron McIntyre - AAP

1 of 1

Carsales.com has stood down about 250 employees in customer-facing roles as business suffers because of the COVID-19 pandemic but there are some signs things are rebounding.

The company has also waived all fixed and variable advertising charges for the month of April and given a 50 per cent discount in May to support its trade customers, as well as deferring payment of advertising invoices by 30 days.

"This support package will contribute significantly to reducing dealers' short term operating costs and demonstrates carsales' strong commitment to supporting the Australian industry it serves through these difficult times," the company said.

To cut costs, the company has also reduced its outdoor brand marketing and its board and management have taken a 20 per cent pay cut through to June 30.

"Carsales has a strong balance sheet and prudent gearing levels which position the business well in the current operating environment," it said.

Business had been growing until March 10, compared with a year ago, but between March 10 and April 21 they were down about 25 per cent, "with an improved trajectory since the Easter weekend".

"Traffic on carsales.com.au has remained resilient over this past month, which is a reflection of the underlying demand that exists for buying, selling and researching cars, even in this challenging environment."

Latest articles

News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone. Sam Ercan...

Liz Mellino
News

Dookie woman’s painted rock mailbox drop brings brightness to neighbourhood

Dookie’s Barb Rigano was walking down the street of her home town last week when she had a bright idea. Something simple to bring a bit of colour to a community in the shadow of COVID-19. “I dropped into the local shops and people there seemed...

Charmayne Allison
News

Free off-street parking coming to Shepparton’s CBD

Greater Shepparton City Council will provide free permanent but time restricted off-street parking in Shepparton’s CBD.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin to file for administration: reports

Virgin Australia is declining to confirm reports by Nine newspapers and Seven television that it is about to file for voluntary administration.

AAP Newswire