AAP Finance

Santos posts 13% drop in Q1 revenue

By AAP Newswire

Santos Liquefied Natural Gas plant in Darwin - AAP

1 of 1

Santos has posted a 13 per cent drop in first-quarter revenue due to lower realised prices for oil and gas but says it has sufficient liquidity and debt headroom to weather the recent crude price crash.

Australia's second-largest independent gas producer says revenue for the quarter ended March 31 fell to $US883 million ($A1.4 billion) from $US1.02 billion a year ago.

The figure is lower than brokerage RBC Capital Markets' forecast of $US912 million.

Average sales prices for its liquefied natural gas amounted to $US8.88 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu), compared with $US10.79 per mmBtu a year earlier.

Demand destruction due to the coronavirus pandemic and a Saudi-Russia price war in March have upended energy markets this year, with crude prices sinking below $US30 a barrel.

Australian LNG companies, which sell most of the commodity through long-term oil-liked contracts, have delayed investments in major growth projects to cope with the collapse in crude prices.

Last month, Santos cut its full-year capital spending by $US550 million and deferred an investment decision on its $US4.7 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia, in which it recently sold a stake to Japan's JERA.

"The current environment is a time for discipline. We have a strong liquidity position with over $3 billion available and we have sufficient headroom in our debt covenants for a number of years at current oil prices," chief executive Kevin Gallagher said on Thursday.

Santos produced 17.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, down from 18.4 mmboe last year.

The ASX-listed firm raised its annual output forecast to between 81 mmboe and 89 mmboe as it expects to complete the acquisition of ConocoPhillips' northern Australia business by the end of the first half of 2020.

Santos shares were up 24 cents, or 6.02 per cent, to $4.23 at 1015 AEST.

Latest articles

News

Win a surprise delivery from a Shepparton business

To enter, all you have to do tell us what you like or love about The News

Madi Chwasta
News

Top tips to build at home chicken coop

Maybe you could not find eggs at the supermarket, maybe you panic bought chickens or maybe you are simply looking for a DIY project to keep yourself busy. Whatever the way, you have arrived at that stage of isolation where you have decided to build...

Jessica Ball
News

Taxi users could be left stranded as COVID-19 leaves drivers out of pocket

Shepparton taxi drivers are calling on the Victorian Government to ensure the viability of their service as business has dropped by almost 70 per cent. Shepparton Taxis’ chief executive officer Stephen Armstrong said it was vital for...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

Lynas Corp says the US Department of Defense has awarded it with a Phase I contract to submit detailed plans for building a heavy rare earth separation plant.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Sportsbet blames WFH for ASX betting blue

Sportsbet has blamed the work-from-home requirements for its ill-fated foray into betting on the ASX.

AAP Newswire