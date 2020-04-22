AAP Finance

US military to fund Lynas plant proposal

By AAP Newswire

Lynas Corp's Mt Weld mine

1 of 1

Lynas Corp says the US military has chosen it for the initial funding for a US-based rare earths separation facility as part of Washington's push to secure domestic supply of the essential minerals that China currently dominates.

Lynas, the biggest producer of rare earths outside China, and its joint venture partner Blue Line will receive 'Phase 1' funding by the US Department of Defense for planning work for the construction of the facility.

Lynas said successful completion of the project could lead to further contracts to build the plant.

While this isn't guaranteed, chief executive Amanda Lacaze said that the company was confident "in the strength of our proposal and in our ability to meet the conditions set by the DoD for the development of a successful Heavy RareEarth separation facility".

