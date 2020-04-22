Early figures show 8.2% March retail surge

AAP Finance
Early figures show 8.2% March retail surgeBy AAP Newswire
Retail trade has surged by a monthly record of 8.2 per cent in March as consumers stocked up on food staples and office supplies in anticipation of coronaviruis lockdown measures
Shoppers frantically buying toilet paper, tissue, rice, pasta and office goods drove March turnover up to $30.04 billion, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures on Wednesday.
This is the strongest seasonally adjusted rise ever published in the Retail Trade publication, surpassing an increase of 8.1 per cent in June 2000 when households brought forward expenditure ahead of the GST implementation.
Retail trade had risen by 0.5 per cent in February to $27.8 billion as shoppers stocked their pantries to weather the COVID-19 storm.
The Australia dollar edged up to 62.94 US cents after the 1130 AEST release of the data.