AAP Finance

Early figures show 8.2% March retail surge

By AAP Newswire

Social distancing is indicated on the floor at the checkout. - AAP

1 of 1

Retail trade has surged by a monthly record of 8.2 per cent in March as consumers stocked up on food staples and office supplies in anticipation of coronaviruis lockdown measures

Shoppers frantically buying toilet paper, tissue, rice, pasta and office goods drove March turnover up to $30.04 billion, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures on Wednesday.

This is the strongest seasonally adjusted rise ever published in the Retail Trade publication, surpassing an increase of 8.1 per cent in June 2000 when households brought forward expenditure ahead of the GST implementation.

Retail trade had risen by 0.5 per cent in February to $27.8 billion as shoppers stocked their pantries to weather the COVID-19 storm.

The Australia dollar edged up to 62.94 US cents after the 1130 AEST release of the data.

Latest articles

News

Man denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal ute from Mooroopna address

A Melbourne man has been denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooroopna last week, injuring the vehicle’s owner in the process. Shepparton police First Constable Luke Lougoon confirmed the man, 26, was arrested on Monday and...

Liz Mellino
News

Bingo! How you can help local businesses during the pandemic

We are all in this together. From the butchers to the bakers — and even the candlestick makers — the entire Goulburn Valley needs to work together for us all to pull through the unprecedented crisis we are currently facing. But how can...

Shepparton News
News

Funding needed for Shepparton FoodShare, organisation says

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has written to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews calling for Shepparton Foodshare to receive financial assistance. She said the funding would go towards Foodshare buying more products so it could deliver...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Finance

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Shares in Atomo Diagnostics, which is adopting its HIV rapid test platform to screen for COVID-19, have more than doubled after it floated on the ASX.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Crown stands down 11,500 casino staff

Crown Resorts has stood down 95 per cent of its workforce - more than 11,500 staff - after coronavirus restrictions affected its casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Bangladesh workers seek unpaid wages

Hundreds of Bangladeshi garment workers have been left without wages as major global brands cancel their orders due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire